We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2014/10/11
Download document
Share

Bishops take a break from the Synod during the weekend

After a week of testimonies and debates, all the Bishops and experts taking part in the Synod will be taking a break. This weekend, only the General Relator will have a full schedule.  On Monday October 13th, Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdí¶ will report on the discussions, by reading the so called "Relatio post disceptationem.â?  He will summarize the topics discussed and conclusions reached during the first week of meetings. The documents are usually described as a description on the route of the Synod. Pope Francis will not change his schedule. On Sunday at 10 am he will preside over a thanksgiving Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, for the canonization of Saints: Francis of Laval and Maria dellâ??Incarnazione Guyart Martin.  Afterward, at 12 pm, he will pray the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. PM CTV/RR JM -PR Up: PM #Synod14