Bishops take a break from the Synod during the weekend
After a week of testimonies and debates, all the Bishops and experts taking part in the Synod will be taking a break. This weekend, only the General Relator will have a full schedule. On Monday October 13th, Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdí¶ will report on the discussions, by reading the so called "Relatio post disceptationem.â? He will summarize the topics discussed and conclusions reached during the first week of meetings. The documents are usually described as a description on the route of the Synod. Pope Francis will not change his schedule. On Sunday at 10 am he will preside over a thanksgiving Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, for the canonization of Saints: Francis of Laval and Maria dellâ??Incarnazione Guyart Martin. Afterward, at 12 pm, he will pray the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. PM CTV/RR JM -PR Up: PM #Synod14