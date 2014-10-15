We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2014/10/15
Download document
Share

Card. Gracias: In India, unborn females are more likely to be aborted

Cardinal Oswald Gracias is representing India in the Synod on the family.  One of the most serious problems in the country is femicide. When pregnant women find out they're having a girl, some choose to have an abortion, because it's more expensive to marry off a girl. In some regions it's estimated that there are only 300 women for every 1000 men.  CARD. OSWALD GRACIAS Archbishop of Mumbai (India)  "The parents of the girl have got to give a big gift, an expensive gift to the family of the boy. They would have an abortion if they knew it was a girl. The government doesnâ??t allow people to find out what the sex of the child is.â?  It's a major challenge in the country, but it's not the only one. Other complicated issues are also being addressed by the Church in India.  CARD. OSWALD GRACIAS Archbishop of Mumbai (India)  "Bombay is the city of the films; Bollywood is there. So many girls are told,  'I will give you a role as an actress in Bollywood.' They believe it, they run away from home, they are brought over there and then they are taken as prostitutes. There are many cases.â?  Religious co-existence is also a reality in the country. About 80 percent of the population is Hindu, and it's not uncommon for Catholics to marry outside their religion.  CARD. OSWALD GRACIAS Archbishop of Mumbai (India)  "I know of some cases, very good friends of mine. The husband was a Hindu,  he was a business man, and the wife was a very committed Catholic. And she was very interested in having courses of Theology and the husband was helping her, to prepare the notes, to study the notes.  He used to attend to give tea to the people and to be a host.  I myself have given lectures in that particular place and he was a very nice man. I can tell you that after about 10 years or so after listening to all these courses, he asked to be a Catholic.â?  While challenges differ per continent and even country, the Church in India is hoping that concrete solutions will come from the Synod.  JRB/KLH  HP / RR  FA -PR  Up: MPI #Synod