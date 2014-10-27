We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope Francis on Paris climate conference: It's now or never
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/02
Pope at Bangui's Central Mosque: â??Together we say no to hateâ?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
The eight most powerful messages from the Pope's trip to Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/12/01
Full text of the Pope's press conference aboard the papal plane
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
What does the Pope advise those who have suffered and hold grudges?
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Central Africans dance enthusiastically for Pope Francis' last Mass in Africa
Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/30
Pope in Africa
|
2014/10/27
Download document
Share

President of Uganda invites Pope Francis to visit country

With a white hat in his hand, Uganda's president greeted Pope Francis in both English and Spanish.  -How are you, your Holiness? -Fine -How are you? Â¿Cómo está? -Muy bien, muy bien. Both leaders talked about the contributions of the Church in Uganda's education, health and social sector. More than 80 percent of Uganda's population is Christian and about 42 percent is Catholic.  President Yoweri Kaguta introduced his wife and also to members of his delegation to Pope Francis.  As a gift, he gave the Pope a book with photographs of his country, his autobiography and also a painting with two peacocks.  "It's the symbol of Uganda.â?  The Pope gave him a medallion of St. Martin of Tours and a copy of his Apostolic Exhortation 'Evangelii Gaudium.' "It deals with faith and social issues. With the poor and development.â?  "Thank you, your Holiness. I'm going to read it and when you come to Uganda we will  talk about it.â? As usual, before leaving the Pope thanked the president for his visit and asked him to pray for him.  "Thank you you Holiness. I will pray." JRB/KLH  CTV -VM -BN Up:JAE