New Cardinals receive Papal blessing and traditional red biretta

(-ONLY VIDEO-) ;One by one, the new Cardinals walked over to Pope Francis to receive his blessing. As marked by tradition, they also received their red biretta, ring and a document with the name of the Cardinal's titular church in Rome. ; The Cardinals include, Dominique Mamberti, 62, who serves as the Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura. From New Zealand, there's 66 year old John Atcherley Dew, who serves as the Archbishop of Wellington. ; From Viet Nam, 76 year old Pierre Nguyen Van Nhon, who serves as the Archbishop of Ha Noi. ; The youngest Cardinal in the group, is Soane Patita Paini Mafi, who at 53, serves as the Bishop of Tonga. ; KLH ; CTV JM PR Up: MPI