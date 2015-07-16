Pope Francis has more than 22 million followers on Twitter after Latin America trip

Pope Francis' trip to Latin America drew headlines throughout the globe, and it seems like that attention in the press has translated to influence in other places. The Pope's Twitter accounts now have more than 22 million followers. During the trip, he gained nearly 30,000 followers per day, which is about 50 percent more than he normally does. U.S. President Barack Obama is the only world leader with more followers. He has just over 60 million. Indian's president is in third place, and he has fewer followers than Pope Francis' Spanish account alone. There are accounts in Spanish, English, French, German, Latin, Italian, Polish, Arabic, and Portuguese. While the Pope doesn't have the most followers on Twitter, he is considered the most influential person on the social network. It was reported earlier this year that the Pope receives an average of about 9,000 retweets per tweet. By comparison, Obama gets just 1,000. Although you won't find Pope Francis on an iPhone writing his own tweets, he does approve of the messages that go out. They usually come from his homilies, speeches, or official documents. The account was launched on December 12th, 2012 under Pope Benedict XVI, a few months before Cardinal Bergoglio became Pope Francis. ATO RR -SV -PR Up: JPB