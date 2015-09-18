We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/09/18
Download document
Share

Breaking down the Synod of the Family in Numbers

The Vatican is getting ready for the Synod on the Family, where the Church will look into how it can address, on a pastoral level, modern day challenges families face. ; At this point, at least 330 people are expected to attend, most of them are Bishops. A total of 166 of them will be representing episcopal conferences from around the world. This is how the numbers break down-47 of them are from Europe, 44 from Africa, 45 from America, 25 from Asia, five from Oceania. ; Ten heads of religious orders will be present and the Pope has personally appointed 45 so called Synod Fathers. There will be 51 guests, 30 of them women. There will also be 17 married couples taking part. ; The Oriental Church will also have a presence. Twenty two representatives will take part, along with 14 delegates from Orthodox, Lutheran and other Christian denominations. ; JRB/KLH ; RR SV -PR Up:KLH ; #Sínodo2015