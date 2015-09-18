Breaking down the Synod of the Family in Numbers

The Vatican is getting ready for the Synod on the Family, where the Church will look into how it can address, on a pastoral level, modern day challenges families face. ; At this point, at least 330 people are expected to attend, most of them are Bishops. A total of 166 of them will be representing episcopal conferences from around the world. This is how the numbers break down-47 of them are from Europe, 44 from Africa, 45 from America, 25 from Asia, five from Oceania. ; Ten heads of religious orders will be present and the Pope has personally appointed 45 so called Synod Fathers. There will be 51 guests, 30 of them women. There will also be 17 married couples taking part. ; The Oriental Church will also have a presence. Twenty two representatives will take part, along with 14 delegates from Orthodox, Lutheran and other Christian denominations.