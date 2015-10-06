Three key ideas Pope Francis has shared about the Synod

During three recent appearances related to the Synod, Pope Francis has explained how he wants the meeting to progress. 1. Learning During a vigil prayer for the Synod, speaking before thousands of families, the Pope recommended the Synod shouldn't just speak about the family. It should try to learn from families, especially one which is a model for excellence: Jesus' family. POPE FRANCIS "Let us set out once more from Nazareth for a Synod which, more than speaking about the family, can learn from the family, readily acknowledging its dignity, its strength and its value.â? 2. Dreaming During Mass celebrated with participants of the Synod, the Pope suggested it is possible to find love that lasts forever. He added that it seems like the most advanced societies are the ones that have lost the capacity to dream. POPE FRANCIS "It would seem that the most advanced societies are precisely those that have the lowest birthrate percentage and the most abortions, divorces, suicides and environmental and social degradation...For God, marriage is not an adolescent utopia but instead a dream without which his creation is destined for solitude.â? The Pope said this is also the dream of God and described the ideal family this way. POPE FRANCIS "This is the dream of God for his favorite creature: To see the realization of the union of love between man and woman., happiness in the common path, fruitful in mutual giving.â? 3. Unity The final idea that the Pope shared came during his appearance at the opening of the Synod. He told the participants that they must avoid politicizing this ecclesiastic event. What is important is not who wins but instead that the voice of God is listened to and that they walk together. POPE FRANCIS "The Synod is not a parliament where a consensus or a common agreement is obtained after some negotiations, pacts, or commitments. The only method of the Synod is to be open to the the Holy Spirit.â? With these words, the Pope wanted to encourage a climate of dialogue over an alarmist atmosphere, which for weeks a minority of participants and some in the media have stirred up. JRB/ATO CTV J PR Up:ATO