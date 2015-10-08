Cardinal Napier: Africa is suffering â??ideological colonizationâ? by the U.S.

African Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier has said that his continent is suffering from "ideological colonization.â? He added that the African delegation at the Synod is particularly concerned about the issue. CARD. WILFRID FOX NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "Well, what we are talking about is when countries are told 'unless you pass certain legislation, you are not going to get the aid from the government or the agencies that give aid. If you don't have certain legislation on your books.' I think was said explicitly in Kenya by President Obama.â? Political and religious leaders in Africa criticized the President of the United States for promoting gay marriage during his visit to the continent in July. The cardinal recounted that this is one of the problems that Africa has always suffered: pressure from the outside on issues like homosexuality or population control. CARD. WILFRID FOX NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "'You must control the expansion of the populations in Africa, otherwise they overrun the world.' That seems to be the thinking. It's ironic that Europe is now having such a, in so many ways, such a difficult decision to have to make as to what do they do in order to accommodate all the refugees that are coming from the Middle East at present.â? Further, the cardinal pointed out that the Synod is discussing many issues regarding the family. The question of the family in African societies is not small. Topics specific to Africa include polygamy and marriage by stages, which is a practice associated with verifying a woman's fertility. JRB/ATO AA/CTV VM -PR Up:KLH #Sí­nodo2015