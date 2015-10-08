We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/10/08
Download document
Share

Cardinal Napier: Africa is suffering â??ideological colonizationâ? by the U.S.

African Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier has said that his continent is suffering from "ideological colonization.â? He added that the African delegation at the Synod is particularly concerned about the issue. CARD. WILFRID FOX NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "Well, what we are talking about is when countries are told 'unless you pass certain legislation, you are not going to get the aid from the government or the agencies that give aid. If you don't have certain legislation on your books.' I think was said explicitly in Kenya by President Obama.â? Political and religious leaders in Africa criticized the President of the United States for promoting gay marriage during his visit to the continent in July. The cardinal recounted that this is one of the problems that Africa has always suffered: pressure from the outside on issues like homosexuality or population control. CARD. WILFRID FOX NAPIER Archbishop of Durban (South Africa) "'You must control the expansion of the populations in Africa, otherwise they overrun the world.' That seems to be the thinking. It's ironic that Europe is now having such a, in so many ways, such a difficult decision to have to make as to what do they do in order to accommodate all  the refugees that are coming from the Middle East at present.â? Further, the cardinal pointed out that the Synod is discussing many issues regarding the family. The question of the family in African societies is not small. Topics specific to Africa include polygamy and marriage by stages, which is a practice associated with verifying a woman's fertility.  JRB/ATO AA/CTV VM -PR Up:KLH #Sí­nodo2015