Married Couple in the Synod has helped other couples rescue their marriage

Amid the hundreds of Bishops who are taking part in the Synod of the Family, there are 18 married couples. Many of them deal with Catholics programs that help out struggling marriages. They are from different parts of the world, but the issues they all deal with are quite similar. LUIS ROJAS Auditor, Synod of the Family "The issue of infidelity. In the cases we've dealt with, this is the one issue that's hardest to overcome. Also, how this infidelity affects the relationship afterwards. It's the couple's sons and daughters who always end up paying the consequences of this.â? This Colombian couple have been family mediators for 10 years. Even when everything seemed to be lost, they managed to help married couples. One key though, is for these troubled families, to find support in other families. MARíA ANGÉLICA PEREA Auditor, Synod of the Family (Colombia) "We all face problems and challenges in life. We can all go through fragile moments, but when we feel support from others, it really helps us move forward.â? Preparing engaged couples for their marriage is one of the main points of the Synod. Bishops are highlighting the need of providing more prep courses when the couples are dating. This will give them more tools when they face challenges in marriage. LUIS ROJAS Auditor, Synod of the Family ORIG SPANISH "The Church celebrates the Sacrament of marriage, but sometimes it doesn't give the needed preparation to engaged couples. Once their married and they face a challenge, the couple says: How on earth did I get myself into this? A break up sometimes follows.â? MARíA ANGÉLICA PEREA Auditor, Synod of the Family (Colombia) "When a misunderstanding arises, or when they find out that their partner has a strong temperament that doesn't quite click with theirs, or there's lack of communication. One feels like they simply need to escape. This is one of the realities that come with the ups and downs of life.â? There are still a few weeks left in the Synod, but already it seems clear that Bishops and the Church as a whole, is taking note of how it can improve marriage preparation of couples.