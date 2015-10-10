We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/10/10
Download document
Share

A website to 'adopt' a Bishop in the Synod

It's an idea that first kicked off during the Conclave. Now, it's all about Bishops taking part in the Synod of the Family. ; The website is called 'Adopt a Bishop.' Users are randomly given the name of one of the Bishops taking part in the Synod. ; Users make a commitment to pray for this Bishop throughout the Synod. To get to know the Bishop a bit more, the website sends users a biographical summary of the assigned Bishop. ; For now the website is available in English, Italian, German and Hungarian. ; JMB/KLH ; RR ?? - PR Up: RA