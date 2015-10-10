A website to 'adopt' a Bishop in the Synod

It's an idea that first kicked off during the Conclave. Now, it's all about Bishops taking part in the Synod of the Family. ; The website is called 'Adopt a Bishop.' Users are randomly given the name of one of the Bishops taking part in the Synod. ; Users make a commitment to pray for this Bishop throughout the Synod. To get to know the Bishop a bit more, the website sends users a biographical summary of the assigned Bishop. ; For now the website is available in English, Italian, German and Hungarian.