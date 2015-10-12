Second Week of the Synod: Key Points

The first week of the Synod was dedicated to looking into the challenges modern day families face. For the second week, Bishops will be analyzing the vocation of the family. In fact, the document the synod is using as a point of reference, has 30 points that delve into this very issue. LOVE AND FAITHFULNESS First, is the Sacrament of marriage. From the union of a man and woman to the indissolubility of this bond. Bishops will talk about faithfulness in married couples including the issue of those who find it challenging stay faithful. Bishops will also highlight some of the virtues of married life, like respect, confidence, gratitude, patience and forgiveness. MSGR. SALVADOR PIí?EIRO President of Peru's Episcopal Conference "We will look at the key role the family plays in passing on the faith, that includes values like prayer, service and solidarity. All of these points are learned at home.â? NEW CATECHESIS Since the Catholic Church describes the family as a domestic Church, Bishops are also looking the possibility of developing a new catechesis that will help Christians deal with modern day challenges, especially with the cultural shift seen in many countries. MSGR. PETER KANG President of South Korea's Episcopal Conference Bishops want to highlight that committing to marriage isn't about being limited, but rather about being fulfilled, especially when it comes to dealing with life's challenges. ANSWERS TO NEW CHALLENGES Last but not least, this week the Synod will analyze how the Church can help marriages that are in crisis and that run the risk of separation. Along these same lines, bishops are also looking at a plan of action to prepare engaged couples for marriage, that includes those who are perhaps already living together in a committed relationship and young adults who simply don't believe in marriage anymore. MSGR. SALVADOR PIí?EIRO President of Peru's Episcopal Conference "The Church needs to prepare these couples so they understand what exactly love and faithfulness is all about. Also, making sure that families who are going through hard times, don't feel abandoned, but rather accompanied by the Church. Pope Francis has said, he wants the Church to focus on mercy and truth when it comes to the family. The Synod of Bishops will conclude on October 25th.