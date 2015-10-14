Synod says it's reductive to think fear of commitment stops youth from marrying

Spokesmen from each of the Synod's 13 working groups spoke behind closed doors about the results of their meetings this week. They also exchanged opinions about the "family vocation.â? During this week, reports focused on questions about unity and the insolubility of marriage, preparation for the sacrament, and how to help couples in crisis. CARD. RUBEN SALAZAR Archbishop of Bogota (Colombia) "This is a continuation of the work we did last October, but at the same time having an enormous focus on the future.â? The cardinal from Westminster, Vincent Nichols, explained that the thirteen reports presented today shared this in common: They believe the working document lacks a common thread. CARD. VINCENT NICHOLS Archbishop of Westminster (United Kingdom) "This part two especially needs some restructuring and needs a much stronger theological theme to guide the unfolding of this part two.â? The updates included many proposals and varying topics and they gave clues about how the final document will look. For example, they asked that the concept of Catholic marriage be clearly defined. They say that it's reductive to think that fear of commitment keeps young people from marriage. They proposed that the Church makes a large effort to show the beauty of fidelity. They also wanted to find ways to help couples that live together or have civil marriages instead of Christian ones. They want to show attractive and realistic ideas, not just abstract ones. CARD. RUBEN SALAZAR Archbishop of Bogota (Colombia) "I think that we in the Catholic Church are living in an extremely important moment because the Church is making a great effort to hear the voices of families, to hear the voices of people, especially those that suffer in difficult situations. They deserve special attention.â? The Synod will produce an official document at the end, and it will be presented to Pope Francis. There are three possibilities after that: That it just remains a proposal, the least likely event. That the Pope signs the document and publishes it as a magisterial document. That the Pope uses it as the basis for an ambitious papal document on the family, which is the most likely option.