We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis
Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Pope calls for a synod on the Amazon
Vatican events
|
2017/10/16
Mosaic of Bolivian “Our Lady of Copacabana” inaugurated in the Vatican Gardens
Vatican events
|
2017/09/25
Council of Cardinals Meeting: Calls for more laity, fewer priests and an international Curia
Vatican events
|
2017/09/14
Message for World Tourism Day 2017
Vatican events
|
2017/08/01
Card. Tagle on Caritas for Refugees: love heals and affirms the dignity of a person
Vatican events
|
2017/07/20
Vatican events
|
2015/10/19
Download document
Share

Cardinal Robles Ortega: We are not focused on if the divorced can receive Communion

The Mexican cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega suggested that it's wrong to think the Synod is solely focused on whether divorced and remarried couples can receive communion. CARD. FRANCISCO ROBLES ORTEGA President, Mexican Episcopal Conference "We are not focused so much on if they can receive the Sacrament of Communion or not but instead on the importance of the Church's pastoral care.â? The president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference said they're speaking about how Christians can be close to those whose marriage is broken or in crisis. They want to see how they can help them reconcile or return to the Church. With that in mind, he said they are considering not how parish priests can help but instead what families can do. For instance, longtime married couples can support and help couples who are in difficult situations. For that reason, the Mexican cardinal says that the Synod is looking for ways to better prepare those married couples. CARD. FRANCISCO ROBLES ORTEGA President, Mexican Episcopal Conference "Certainly, those who accompany need training and encouragment. It would be the whole Church, through these more experienced couples, who make the young feel closer and more accompanied.â? Essentially, he is describing a "permanent catechesisâ? that does not end with confirmation or marriage. It is catechesis based not only on faith formation but in the daily accompaniment of other Christians, so that they resolve and overcome the difficulties of married life. JRB/ATO CTV -V -PR Up:ZS #Sinodo2015