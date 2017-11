LIVE: Pope Francis lands in Nairobi

Pope Francis arrives in Nairobi, Kenya for the first leg of his journey through Africa. The papal plane touches down at 5:00 p.m. local time at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, following a more than seven hour-long flight in which the plane passed over Italy, Greece, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Kenya. A brief welcome ceremony takes place at airport before the Pope is transferred to the State House of Kenya.