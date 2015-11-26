We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Africa
|
2015/11/26
LIVE: Pope Francis meets with Kenyan Muslims and Protestants

At the nunciature of Kenya, Pope Francis will meet with representatives from different Christian confessions, as well as Muslims. About 47 percent of the country is Protestant, and 11 percent is Muslim. Catholics make up 23 percent. The situation is tense in some parts of Kenya, particularly in its eastern border with Somalia. In April, a jihadist attack at the University of Garissa ended with 147 students losing their lives. JRB/ATO CTV