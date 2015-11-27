Pope Francis arrives in Uganda

Bishops, dancers, military and political leaders all waited for Pope Francis on the tarmac in Uganda. And when he landed, everyone showed their excitement. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni greeted Pope Francis and the two watched a military honor guard performance. Ugandan and Vatican City flags flew alongside each other as cannons fired in the Pope's honor as well. ; The Pope then walked down the red carpet, waving to and greeting a wide range of people: from bishops to laypeople wearing traditional clothing. Just like in Kenya, traditional music blasted while well-wishers danced enthusiastically. After entering an airport building, the Pope posed for a photo with children. Moments later, he stepped into a small car and headed for the Ugandan State House. ATO CTV -VM -BN: Up:FV