What does the Pope carry in his pockets?

VIDEO ONLY - "I am going to tell you something private. In my pocket I always carry two things: a rosary to pray something which seems odd, this is here is the history of God's failure, it's the way of the cross, a small way of the cross, as Jesus suffered and when they condemned him right up to where he was buried with these two things I do the best I can. And thanks to these two things, I never lose hope."