Pope to Mexicans: â??Do not be afraid to listen to others and understand their reasoningâ?

Pope Francis is coming to Mexico to help build peace and make sure that faith does not remain locked behind church doors. He also wants to pray before Our Lady of Guadalupe. These are some ideas for an interview with Notimex. POPE FRANCIS "If I go there, it's to receive the best of you and to pray with you, so that the problems of violence, corruption and all that you know is happening, is resolved, because a Mexico of violence, a Mexico of corruption, a drug trafficking Mexico, the Mexico of cartels is not the Mexico our Mother wants.â? This tender 30 minute interview was held for ordinary citizens, who probably had no idea that the Pope was going to watch them on television. JORGE ARMANDO Mexico City "Your Holiness, Why are you coming to Mexico?, What are you bringing to Mexico?â? GABRIELA San Luis Potosi "I think he's looking for a way to approach people, he adds the element of the human touch.â? OSCAR Mexico City "Pope Francis, How can you help us deal with the violence going on here?" POPE FRANCIS "Do not be afraid to listen to others, to see what reasons they have. And, please, do not get into bribery just to make money. To live an enslaved life of inner war will only take away my freedom because peace gives freedom.â? The Pope also talks about how to live a life of faith in the twenty-first century, and says that it takes more than just going to church out of duty. POPE FRANCIS "If faith does not come out into the street, then it does no good. It's not just about marching down the streets during holy processions. Faith that reaches the streets means that it reaches my workplace, my family, the things I do in college, at school, show me as a Christian.â? The Pope will arrive in Mexico City on February 12th. Apart from Mexico City, he is scheduled to visit Chiapas, Michoacan and Chihuahua. And for his visit, he asks the Mexican people to enable him pray before Our Lady of Guadalupe alone.