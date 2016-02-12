How to follow the Pope's trip to Mexico

On Friday, Pope Francis will arrive in Havana, Cuba, to meet with the Patriarch of Moscow before embarking on a busy six-day journey to the Aztec nation. Romereports.com will be streaming all of the live events and ceremonies for the Pope's trip to Mexico. There will be 18 broadcasts from Friday, February 12th to Wednesday, February 17th. ; For those that are unable to follow the latest updates, the webpage will provide up-to-date summary of Pope Francis trip, in both English and Spanish. Rome Reports is on Twitter and Facebook. The social media pages will be updated with the latest news that will occur in the Aztec country both in English and Spanish. Rome Reports can be found on Twitter @romereports and @romereportsesp. ; The Pope's historic visit can be followed on the official website, in Spanish, listed below: papafranciscoenmexico.org as well as on his Twitter account @ConelPapa. ; Special characters have been created for the occasion with the following hashtags: ;#PapaenCDJ labeled for Ciudad Juarez to Mexico City #PapaenCDmx, #PapaenCHPS and #PapaenMich to Chiapas and Michoacan. Meanwhile, #PapaenMex will be the official hashtag for the trip.