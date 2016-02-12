Pope Francis leaves for Mexico and Cuba

(ONLY VIDEO) Pope Francis' plane departs from Rome's Fiumicino airport at 8.24 a.m. bound for Cuba's Jose Marti Airport. The landing is scheduled to take place about twelve hours later at 2:00 p.m., local Cuba time. This historic meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow in Cuba will be the first meeting between the Russian Orthodox Church and Catholic Church in centuries. While in Mexico, six-days of intense activity await the Pope. He will tour the country from south to north. On Thursday, February 18th, ;he will return to Rome from Ciudad Juarez. AC/YA CTV JM -BN Up:JRB #Popeinmexico