Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!

Joy, excitement ... and mariachis. This is how the Aztec nation greeted Pope Francis. The Pope's plane landed in Benito Juarez Mexico City airport at 7:30 p. m. local Mexico time. The President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera welcome Pope Francis upon arrival, as hundreds cheered on. "Pope Francis, brother, you're already Mexican!â? A group of children brought him flowers and a box containing soil from each of the Mexican states. They dedicated a folklore ballet and this song titled, "Mexico se pinta de luzâ?. Pope Francis dropped protocol on several occasions. First, he greeted and blessed the children's choir and then he thanked the artists who sang his welcome song, including Christian Castro, Diego Verdaguer, Pedrito Fernandez and Lucero. Then, he also stopped to bless a sick child. And he did not want to leave without thanking the mariachis and dancers that greeted him on arrival. In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, he put on a sombrero, just like he did on the plane earlier. Afterwords, he took the pope-mobile and toured the streets of Mexico City for 12 miles to the Apostolic Nunciature.