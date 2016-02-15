Pope visits children's hospital in Mexico. Gives medicine to a young patient

(ONLY VIDEO) Pope Francis took time to visit a children's hospital in Mexico to offer support to the young patients and their families. There were plenty of hugs and blessings during the moving gathering in Mexico's City's 'Federico Gomez Pediatric Hospital.' After his brief speech, the Pope actually gave one of the children his medicine. Throughout the visit, there were plenty of cheers to go around. IPC/KLH CTV SV -BN -IPC