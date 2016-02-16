Touching song dedicated to the Pope by children's choir of the Cathedral of Morelia

At the conclusion of his meeting with children in the Cathedral of Morelia, the monumental cathedral choir dedicated an incredibility touching song and choreography for the Pope. At the end, Pope Francis spoke to a few of them with some impromptu words. POPE FRANCIS "I congratulate you. I congratulate you, seriously. Art, sports, they widen the soul and makes you grow, with fresh air and the inability to stunt the thirst for life. Continue to be creative, keep it up, looking for the beauty, the good things, the things that last forever and never be trampled by anyone. Is this clear?â? "Yes.â? "I give the blessing?â? "Yes.â? "May the Almighty God bless you all. In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. And please, I ask you to pray for me and occasionally sing a song for me even if I'm far away. Ciao. See you later. God bless you.â? AC/YA CTV VM -BN up: MG