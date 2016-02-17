Pope at Morelia Cathedral: seek the good things that last forever and do not get stepped on

More than 600 children gather to greet the Pope with overwhelming joy at the Cathedral of Morelia. The first thing the Pope did was meet with Lupita and her mother. Lupita was miraculous healed as a child. This was due to dedicated prayers to the blessed José Sánchez del Rí­o, who is going to be declared a saint; according to the decree signed Pope on January 22nd. The mother and daughter greeted the Pope with flowers. He later placed them on top of a sculpture reminiscent of the small, José Sánchez del Rí­o, who was terribly tortured during the Cristero War of 1928. Pope Francis spoke to the children and asked them to remember to pray for all the people who help them grow over the years, such as their parents, grandparents or teachers. Also, he gave a simple but profound speech. POPE FRANCIS "Above all, each of you now take time to care for the family and friends you have and if you are at odds with some of them also think about them and ask for the Virgin to care for them. This is a way to making friends not enemies. Life is not as beautiful when you have with enemies and those that make true friends is also to God and holds him in our hearts.â? Pope Francis stopped to greet some young patients who were in the front rows while the other children were cheering him on with different chants. After the exit, the monumental cathedral choir dedicated this touching song to him. The Pope thanked them for their music and invited them to continue to sing and seek beauty in those things that enhance the soul. POPE FRANCIS "I congratulate you. I congratulate you, seriously. Art, sports, they widen the soul and makes you grow, with fresh air and the inability to stunt the thirst for life. Continue to be creative, keep it up, looking for the beauty, the good things, the things that last forever and never be trampled by anyone. Is this clear?â? "Yes.â? "I give the blessing?â? "Yes.â? Pope Francis blessed them and asked them not only to pray for him, but also to sing to him. And please, I ask you to pray for me and occasionally sing a song for me even if I'm far away. Ciao. See you later. God bless you.â?