The Pope's touching lunch with the indigenous people of Chiapas

The first to greet the Pope were those in charge of preparing his lunch. "Thank you, thank you, thank you." "Pray for me." Francisco greeted them while dozens of pilgrims on the street cheered for him. In the diocese of San Cristobal de las Casas, about 75 percent of the population is indigenous. Among those who shared a table with the Pope was a representative of indigenous women, a permanent deacon and his wife, a young woman, a nun and a catechist. In fact, it was the catechist, Carlos, who in the presence of the Pope, said Grace in the language of the indigenous people of the area. AC CTV - -BN up:FV ;