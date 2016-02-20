The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico

1. LADY OF GUADALUPE

The moment all the Mexican people were waiting for: to see the first Latin American Pope, in history, before Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was very present in the Pope's preaching, as he recalled his preference for the poor.

POPE FRANCIS

"The same way she choose to show herself to little Juan, in that same way that she continues to do so with all of us, especially those, who like him, feel worthless.â?

2. -THE DEVIL

During his trip, the Pope spoke of drug trafficking, faith, corruption, exclusion and immigration. Yet, one of messages that garnered the most impact on his third-day in Mexico was about another topic: the devil.

POPE FRANCIS

"Dear sisters and brothers, put this in your head, with the devil there is no dialogue. You can not talk because he will always win. Only the power of the Word of God can defeat.â?

3. UNITY

Strong and fatherly were his words to the leaders of the Church in Mexico. He told them to not be defeated by the temptation of corruption.

However, his emphasis held a stronger base for unity.

POPE FRANCIS

"If they have to fight, fight. If they have to say things certain things, then say them. But as men, face-to-face, and as men of God. Afterwords, they should go pray together, to discern together and if they crossed the line to ask for pardon but keep the unity of the episcopal body.â?

4. FORGIVENESS

His visit with the indigenous people of Chiapas was also one of the most anticipated moments. Pope Francis asked forgiveness for the exclusion they have been subjected to over the years. He encouraged them to not to lose their culture and customs. He said, today, a global and homogeneous world has a lot to learn from them.

POPE FRANCIS

"I'm sorry. Sorry, brothers. Today's world, stripped by a throwaway culture, needs you. Today's youth, exposed to a culture that tries to remove all features and cultural wealth and diversity towards a homogeneous world, need, these young people. Let not loss the wisdom of their elders.â?

5. DRUG TRAFFICKING

Drug trafficking was one of the required subjects discussed during the visit. Pope Francis spoke about this issue with particular firmness in Morelia, while facing one of the most vulnerable audiences: the youth.

POPE FRANCIS

"It's a lie that the only way of living or being a youth is by leaving life in the hands of drug traffickers or those that all they are doing is sowing destruction and death. It's a boldface lie and we say it in front of Jesus.â?

6. IMMIGRATION

The Pope's last great message while in Mexico left everyone speechless. From this hill that is visible from the US and Mexico, the Pope prayed for the migrants that lost their lives whiling trying to cross the border. Immigration was one of the major themes of the trip and the image of Francis blessing the people who followed the Mass from the two countries was the grand finale of this long pilgrimage to the Aztec land.

