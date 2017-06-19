We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Philippine Cardinal Ricardo Vidal dies
Cardinals
|
2017/10/18
Cardinal Arborelius: 400 years after death penalty for Catholic Swedes, numbers are rising
Cardinals
|
2017/08/12
Italian cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi has died
Cardinals
|
2017/08/07
Cardinal Comastri: My mission is that this basilica talks about St. Peter
Cardinals
|
2017/08/03
German cardinal Joachim Meisner passes away
Cardinals
|
2017/07/05
Great excitement during the new cardinals' first public appearance
Cardinals
|
2017/07/01
Cardinals
|
2017/06/19
Download document
Share

Cardinal Ivan Dias passes away in Rome

Indian Cardinal Ivan Dias, a kind, smiley and discreet priest, has died in Rome. He was 81 years old. He worked for years as a diplomat of the Holy See. In 1996, John Paul II appointed him archbishop of Mumbai and years later made him a cardinal. Benedict XVI called him to Rome in 2006 as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Despite needing a wheelchair, he participated in the last conclave and said that he was the first cardinal to greet the new Pope Francis. JMB/MB RR VM - PR Up: MB