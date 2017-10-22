We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Vatican events
|
2017/10/22
Download document
Despite travel delays, this family meets Pope Francis

They arrived late to the Audience due to a bus delay and listened to the pope’s catechism from the center of the square.

However, there was a surprise in store for them. The family was lucky enough to get close to Pope Francis after the meeting and receive his blessing.

“He shook our hands. I kissed his hand. He blessed my youngest son, me, my oldest…”

They came from Rimini, on a pilgrimage organized by their parish. The pilgrimage is organized for the young people who are preparing for confirmation in the parish, like this family's eldest son. 

They say it was a very powerful experience filled with many deep emotions. 

“It filled me with joy, with… I feel better. I can’t explain it… I’m speechless.”

The pope’s homily made them reflect on humility and reminded them that they must be at the service of those who are most in need. 

This was the first time this family met Pope Francis, but they enthusiastically say that they hope it won't be the last.