Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis has more than 22 million followers on Twitter after Latin America trip

2015-07-16

Pope Francis' trip to Latin America drew headlines throughout the globe, and it seems like that attention in the press has translated to influence in other places.

The Pope's Twitter accounts now have more than 22 million followers. During the trip, he gained nearly 30,000 followers per day, which is about 50 percent more than he normally does.

U.S. President Barack Obama is the only world leader with more followers. He has just over 60 million. Indian's president is in third place, and he has fewer followers than Pope Francis' Spanish account alone.

There are accounts in Spanish, English, French, German, Latin, Italian, Polish, Arabic, and Portuguese.

While the Pope doesn't have the most followers on Twitter, he is considered the most influential person on the social network. It was reported earlier this year that the Pope receives an average of about 9,000 retweets per tweet. By comparison, Obama gets just 1,000.

Although you won't find Pope Francis on an iPhone writing his own tweets, he does approve of the messages that go out. They usually come from his homilies, speeches, or official documents.

The account was launched on December 12th, 2012 under Pope Benedict XVI, a few months before Cardinal Bergoglio became Pope Francis.


ATO
RR
-SV
-PR
Up: JPB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311