Awesome song to the Virgin at the closing Mass of World Youth Day

(ONLY VIDEO) The Pope arrived in the pope mobile to the Campus Misericordiae for a few minutes after 9am.





More than half a million young people spent the night after the vigil prayer. Pope Francis passed through on the pope mobile for more than half an hour greeting them and blessing them.





Israeli singer Noa was in charge of setting the tone of the event through her inspirational music. She sang, among other songs, this emotional Ave Maria.









