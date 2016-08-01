Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: "It isn't right to say that Islam is a terrorist faith"

2016-08-01

It was an intense press conference with Pope Francis on the plane back from WYD in Krakow.

The Pope spoke to reporters about Islamic fundamentalism, and repeated that it is not fair to identify Islam with violence.

POPE FRANCIS
"I think that in almost all religions there is always a small fundamentalist group... Fundamentalist. We also have them. When fundamentalism goes as far as to kill - you can kill with your tongue, the apostle James says so, not me, and you can kill with a sword - I don't think it's fair to identify Islam with violence. This is not fair and it's not true."

The Pope also said he is convinced that coexistence between people of various religions is possible. He called on society to combat the malaise that is at the root of terrorism.

POPE FRANCIS
"Terrorism grows when there are no other options, and when the center of the global economy is the god of money and not people – men and women – this is already the first terrorism. You have cast out the wonder of creation – man and woman – and you have put money in its place. This is a basic terrorism against all of humanity! Think about it!"

The Pope also joked about the surprising fall that he took when he celebrated Mass at the Shrine of Czestochowa.

POPE FRANCIS
"I was busy gazing at the Virgin and I forgot about the little step! I was holding the thurible and when I felt I was falling I let myself go and this is what saved me. Had I resisted the fall, there would have been consequences. But everything was ok. I'm fine."

In addition, the director of Rome Reports, Javier Martínez-Brocal, gave the Pope gifts from young Panamanians to thank him for chosing the next WYD in their country.

-"How are you, Holy Father? You said to us at the meeting with volunteers that maybe you are not going to Panama. You cannot do this to us. We will wait for you in Panama."

-"No, no. I may not go. Peter will go. Whomever."

-"We want you to go. I have brought two things on behalf of the Panamanians. A T-shirt with the number 17, which is your date of birth and then the hat worn by farmers in Panama, who have asked if you would put it on."

-"In tribute to the Panamanians."

-"Thank you very much. If you want to greet the Panamanians..."

-"To the Panamanians: thank you very much for this and I wish you well in your preparations, with the same force, the same spirituality and the same depth with which the Poles have prepared, both the Krakowians and Poles."


JMB/MB
AA
VM
- BN
up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311