The best images of Pope Francis at WYD in Krakow

(VIDEO) Pope Francis' trip to Poland has added new images to history.
For example, at his visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, he didn't give a speech, but his silence said it all. His prayer in the cell where St. Maximilian Kolbe was tortured was also especially impactful.
Alongside these emotional moments, there were other more cheerful and friendly memories. There was the Pope's eco-friendly tram ride through Krakow and the encounters with hundreds of thousands of young people who attended World Youth Day. The Saturday night vigil was a very powerful encounter, just like Sunday Mass was as the world waited for the expected announcement: the next World Youth Day will be in Panama in 2019!
In fact, the Pope already has his Panama hat ready to go.
