The best images of Pope Francis at WYD in Krakow

(VIDEO) Pope Francis ' trip to Poland has added new images to history.





For example, at his visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, he didn't give a speech, but his silence said it all. His prayer in the cell where St. Maximilian Kolbe was tortured was also especially impactful.





The eco-friendly tram ride through Krakow and the encounters with hundreds of thousands of young people who attended World Youth Day Saturday night vigil was a very powerful encounter, just like Sunday Mass was as the world waited for the expected announcement: the next World Youth Day will be in Panama in 2019!





In fact, the Pope already has his Panama hat ready to go.









