Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

European mayors meet in the Vatican to solve the refugee crisis

2016-12-09

The mayors of 37 European cities are meeting in the Vatican to promote peace in Syria. They argue that this is the first step to stop the refugee crisis. 

They also thanked the pope for the work he is doing to put an end to this tragedy.

VIRGINIA RAGGI
Mayor of Rome
"I thank the pope for this important initiative. This confirms the moral and stimulating role his pontificate is having in social and humanitarian issues.”

The mayors come from different countries and political backgrounds. They have acknowledged the importance of humanitarian corridors and they criticized the passiveness of some European countries and the international community in dealing with this crisis. 

ADA COLAU
Mayor of Barcelona
"An international community that, all too often, looks the other way in the face of crimes of war and repeated violations of human rights, suffered by our brotheres and sisters in Syria or in other, much less visible countries.”

MANUELA CARMENA
Mayor of Barcelona
"Spain should have taken in 17,500 Syrian refugees. Right now they have only covered one percent of the projected figure.”

The conference ends on Saturday, when they will meet with the pope and present to him their final conclusions.

According to the latest data, 2016 has been the most lethal year in the Mediterranean: 3,800 refugees have perished, as of November. 


AQ/AG
RR
-SV
-PR
Up:MB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311