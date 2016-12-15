Last cardinal named by Paul VI, Brazil's Paulo Evaristo Arns, dies at age 95

Brazilian cardinal Paulo Evarist Arns died yesterday at age 95. He was a Franciscan, and Archbishop Emeritus of Sao Paulo.

He was one of the most prominent voices against the disappearance of people and the abuses of the military junta in the 70s.

Many remember him because he sold his episcopal palace to raise money for the poor in his country.

He was the last living cardinal named by Paul VI. Although this statement has a remarkable exception: Benedict XVI.



