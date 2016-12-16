Newsletter
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

This is what mercy sounds like, in Rome

2016-12-16

Poetry, music, and art. That is what Michael Campbell has put together to produce a sensory experience of mercy in "Faces of Mercy.”
 
This performance, which is being showcased in many locations around the world, the latest of which in the Domus Australia in Rome, aims to combine these three elements to show the audience a different face of mercy.
 
 
MICHAEL CAMPBELL
Director, Faces of Mercy
"You take the audience on a journey of experience. And so, with all the various elements, we took, from a state of despair, a state of not knowing, a state of complete blackness, to a moment where there is the possibility of redemption. There is the possibility to feel the mercy of God.”
 
Kevin Brophy is a poet. He recites his work between piece and piece of music. He thinks that words cannot describe what this performance is, but rather what it feels like.
 
 
KEVIN BROPHY
Poet
"I guess what holds it all together is some kind of soul feeling, some kind of idea that we're all in a journey, and we're all in a journey of self-discovery, as far as mercy goes. Not all of us understand what mercy is, and it takes time.”

Mercy is an abstract concept. It is, in fact, a complicated thing to grasp. It can be applied to many circumstances or contexts. That is why, sometimes, all we can do is remain silent, and experience what it feels like.
 
 
AG
MG
-F
-PR
Up:JD

