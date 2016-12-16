This is what mercy sounds like, in Rome

Poetry, music, and art. That is what Michael Campbell has put together to produce a sensory experience of mercy in "Faces of Mercy.”

This performance, which is being showcased in many locations around the world , the latest of which in the Domus Australia in Rome, aims to combine these three elements to show the audience a different face of mercy.

MICHAEL CAMPBELL

Director, Faces of Mercy

"You take the audience on a journey of experience. And so, with all the various elements, we took, from a state of despair, a state of not knowing, a state of complete blackness, to a moment where there is the possibility of redemption. There is the possibility to feel the mercy of God.”

Kevin Brophy is a poet. He recites his work between piece and piece of music . He thinks that words cannot describe what this performance is, but rather what it feels like.

KEVIN BROPHY

Poet

"I guess what holds it all together is some kind of soul feeling, some kind of idea that we're all in a journey, and we're all in a journey of self-discovery, as far as mercy goes. Not all of us understand what mercy is, and it takes time.”





Mercy is an abstract concept . It is, in fact, a complicated thing to grasp. It can be applied to many circumstances or contexts. That is why, sometimes, all we can do is remain silent, and experience what it feels like.