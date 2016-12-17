The girl that baked a cake for the pope... and got him to blow out the candles!

This is the moment when Pope Francis stopped during his way to the stage in Paul VI Audience Hall in the last General Audience before his birthday.

Since it was the pope's last public event before his birthday, Gloria Alvizo, a Mexican student in Rome, decided she wanted to give the pope something special for his 80th birthday.





GLORIA ALVIZO

"I decided I wanted to bake the cake the day before. I decided I was going to the Audience, so I woke up at six to get a good spot so I could give it to him. He asked me who baked it, and I said it was just me. He didn't believe me, but I told him had been me! I asked him to blow the candles, I was very excited.”





The cake was made of chocolate with chocolate shavings on top. After spending the night before baking it, Gloria hopes that the pope at least could try it.

GLORIA ALVIZO

"I think a Swiss Guard ended up eating it, but I hope he could at least try it!”





Today is the pope's birthday . Very much in line with his own charisma, he will avoid any flambuoyant celebration. He will continue with his regular schedule and celebrate Mass with the cardinals present in Rome.