Pope will preside over most important Christmas ceremonies in the Vatican

The first will be Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, which will be attended by the diplomatic corps and thousands of pilgrims. The Mass will start with the 'kalenda' chant, unique to this ceremony.





On Christmas Day, at midday, the pope will give his Christmas address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, which will conclude with the 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing, to the city of Rome and to the world.





On December 31, at 5 p.m., the pope will pray the 'Te Deum,' the prayer that Catholics use to thank God on solemn occasions. The pope will use this occasion to outline some of next year's most important events.





When he finishes, he will visit the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square. This year, the figures come from Malta.





On January1, the pope will celebrate his first Mass of the Year in St. Peter's Square . It will take place at 10 a.m., and he will pray for peace in the world.





The last ceremony will be on Friday, January 6, day of the Epiphany. That morning, the pope will celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.





