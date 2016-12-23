Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope will preside over most important Christmas ceremonies in the Vatican

2016-12-24

The first will be Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, which will be attended by the diplomatic corps and thousands of pilgrims. The Mass will start with the 'kalenda' chant, unique to this ceremony. 

On Christmas Day, at midday, the pope will give his Christmas address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, which will conclude with the 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing, to the city of Rome and to the world. 

On December 31, at 5 p.m., the pope will pray the 'Te Deum,' the prayer that Catholics use to thank God on solemn occasions. The pope will use this occasion to outline some of next year's most important events. 

When he finishes, he will visit the nativity scene in St. Peter's Square. This year, the figures come from Malta.

On January1, the pope will celebrate his first Mass of the Year in St. Peter's Square. It will take place at 10 a.m., and he will pray for peace in the world. 

The last ceremony will be on Friday, January 6, day of the Epiphany. That morning, the pope will celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

JMB/AG
CTV
F
- BN
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311