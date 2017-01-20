Newsletter
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Vatican

Former Director of the Vatican's school for diplomats, Justo Mullor dies

December 30, 2016. The smiling archbishop Justo Mullor died this morning in Rome, at the Pío XI Clinic. He was 84 years old.
Pope Francis

Pope approves new decrees for the Causes of Saints

December 22, 2016. On Wednesday, December 21, Pope Francis authorized the following decrees for the Causes of Saints:
World Youth Day date for Panama 2019 is announced

2017-01-20

The dates for World Youth Day in Panama in 2019 have been announced: January 22-27, 2019.

Due to the climate and their location in the Southern Hemisphere, the youth encounter will be held during their summer months in an effort to try to avoid their rainy season.

CARD. KEVIN FARRELL
Prefect, Dicastery Laity, Family and Life
"We will have the world gathering of the youth and it will be held in Panama for all the countries of Central America, who will collaborate. The archdiocese will be the specific place where it takes place, the Archdiocese of Panama City, but it will need the support of  all the countries of Central America.”

There is still much preparation and planning to be done and Cardinal Farrell, who is helping organize the event, is in close collaboration with the church and government in Panama.

In 2016, Panama's population was estimated by the UN at nearly 4 million people, which makes it the country with the smallest population in Central America.
 

MB
RR
-SV
-BN
Up:MB

