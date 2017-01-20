World Youth Day date for Panama 2019 is announced

The dates for World Youth Day in Panama in 2019 have been announced: January 22-27, 2019.





Due to the climate and their location in the Southern Hemisphere, the youth encounter will be held during their summer months in an effort to try to avoid their rainy season.





CARD. KEVIN FARRELL

Prefect, Dicastery Laity, Family and Life

"We will have the world gathering of the youth and it will be held in Panama for all the countries of Central America, who will collaborate. The archdiocese will be the specific place where it takes place, the Archdiocese of Panama City, but it will need the support of all the countries of Central America.”





There is still much preparation and planning to be done and Cardinal Farrell, who is helping organize the event, is in close collaboration with the church and government in Panama.





In 2016, Panama's population was estimated by the UN at nearly 4 million people, which makes it the country with the smallest population in Central America.





