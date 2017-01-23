Angelus: Pope Francis remembers victims of the avalanche at Hotel Rigopiano

Pope Francis has once again explained some of the same ideas, but this time in a different way. During the Sunday Angelus, he stated that conversion is not simply praying more.





POPE FRANCIS

"This is important: conversion is not only changing the way of living, but also the way of thinking. It is a transformation of thought."





He reminded attendees that Wednesday will be the last day in the Week of Prayer for the Unity of Christians in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. He also congratulated the countries in the Far East who will celebrate New Year's on January 28.





Finally, he sent a message of support to those affected by the snowfalls and earthquakes in the center Italy. The rescue teams are still working tirelessly to try to find people who were buried by the avalanche on January 18.





POPE FRANCIS

"I am close to them with prayer and with affection for families whose loved ones are among the victims. I encourage those who are working with great generosity in works of aid and assistance."





In August, a series of earthquakes began that has not yet stopped. The latest one was last Wednesday. With the arrival of winter and snow, more than 90,000 people were left without electricity and trapped for several days, many of them elderly.









