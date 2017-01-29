Newsletter
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Scientific Evidence of Eucharistic Miracles

2017-01-29

These two authors are on a journey: For 10 years they've studied countless documents and traveled throughout Europe to show scientific evidence of Eucharistic miracles. The recently presented their findings in Poland's embassy to the Vatican. 

It's a book that includes more than 40 photographs of miracles and scientific conclusions explaining what happened. 

JANUSZ ROSIKON
Photographer 
"On the exhibition, I show the small Host that changes into a piece of heart. That was unbelievable. When I saw that through my camera that one little piece was a Host and the rest was a human heart. We meet also with this scientist who examined it, and he told us that it's absolutely a piece of human heart. We have to believed it.” 

The book's title roughly translates to: 'Secret Evidence: Investigating the Supernatural.'
Gazergorz Gorny and photographer Janusz Rosikon are very proud of the final product. 

JANUSZ ROSIKON
Photographer of 'Secret and Supernatural Evidence' 
"I traveled to Spain, Italy and France looking for Eucharistic miracles, but the last ones,  which are very spectacular happened in Poland so I went there.” 

The first registered Eucharistic miracle of the 21st century took place in the Polish city of Sokolka on October 12, 2008, when a priest accidentally dropped a consecrated Host. He then picked it up and placed it in water, so it would dissolve, and left it in the Church tabernacle. 

A week later, he realized the host had red clots. Upon closer inspection, they turned out to be traces of heart tissue. 

The second miracle happened in 2013 in  Legnica, Poland. On Christmas day, a Host fell onto the floor. Days later, it began to bleed blood. 

JANUSZ KOTANSKI
Ambassador of Poland to the Vatican
"We live in the 21st century and people are thinking 'well no more miracles, Jesus has done some miracles but a long time ago.' But that exhibition proves that there are still miracles and that Christ is still alive. And people they don´t have to just believe in miracles because they are also scientifically proven.” 

This event marked the first public exhibit of the newly published book. The authors are hoping for a second exhibit in the Italian city of Lanciano. It's very symbolic site,  since the first registered Eucharistic miracle happened in that very city,  back in the 8thcentury. 

JD-MB/KLH 
MG/Milagros eucarísticos
-F
-PR
Up:FV

