Pope Francis in Santa Marta: Jesus did not seek popularity, he was looking for people

Reflecting on how the crowds went to Jesus to see the miracles he performed, Pope Francis emphasized that the reason why Christ attracted them was that he fixed his attention on each person. He did not look at the masses in general nor was he aware of his popularity. He cared about each person.





POPE FRANCIS

"I go forward, looking at Jesus. I walk ahead, keeping my gaze fixed on Jesus, and what do I find? That he has his gaze fixed on me! And that makes me feel this great astonishment. This is the astonishment of the encounter with Jesus. Let us not be afraid! Let us run down this road with our gaze ever fixed on Jesus. And we will have a beautiful surprise: He will fill us with awe. Jesus himself has his gaze fixed on me.”





Pope Francis recommended imitating the people who according to the Gospel used to go to Jesus to humbly ask for help. His intervention, he said, exceeded their expectations in an amazing way.













EXTRACTS OF THE POPE'S HOMILY (Source: Vatican Radio)





"He didn’t walk around with guards to protect him, so that the people could not touch him. No, no! He stayed there and people surrounded him. And there were more people around every time Jesus went out. Statisticians might have been inclined to publish: ‘Rabbi Jesus’ popularity is falling’. But he sought something else: he sought people. And the people sought him. The people had their gaze fixed on him and he had his fixed on them. ‘Yes, yes, on the people, on the multitude’ – ‘No, on each individual!’. This is the peculiarity of Jesus’ gaze: He does not standardize people; He looks at each person.”





"The gaze of Jesus falls on both the big and the small. That's how Jesus sees us all: He sees all things, but looks at each of us. He sees our big problems, our greatest joys, and also looks at the little things about us. Because he is close. Jesus is not afraid of the big things, but also takes account of the small ones. That's how Jesus looks at us.”





