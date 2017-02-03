Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Pope Francis advances eight new causes of sainthood

January 23, 2017. On January 20, Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to announce the publication of decrees for the advancement of eight causes of sainthood.
Vatican

Holy See confirms investigation of Order of Malta

January 17, 2017. The Holy See has issued a statement Tuesday in response to "attempts by the Order of Malta to discredit” the new group established by the Vatican to conduct the investigation of why the Chancellor of the Order of Malta was asked to step down.
World

Pope sends condolences for victims of Turkish cargo jet crash

January 16, 2017. On Monday morning, a Turkish cargo plane has tragically crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing dozens and hospitalizing many others. Many homes and vehicles in the small village are also destroyed. As a result, Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin has sent a message of condolences to the victims of the disaster on behalf of Pope Francis.
Vatican

Pope Francis to meet with Palestinian president on Saturday

January 11, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas on Saturday, January 14, at the Vatican to inaugurate the new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Performing arts group celebrates 50 years of providing confidence to youth

2017-02-03

Gen Verde, the female musical group for the Focolare movement, understands the power music and performance can have on people. That is why this group of 22 women from 14 countries is about to leave for Spain and Italy to present their new project called "On the Other Side."

The group was created in the International Center of Loppiano (Italy) on December 23, 1966 when the founder of the Focolare movement, Chiara Lubich, gave the girls from the "Gen Movement" group a green drum. This is where their name comes from.

This year they celebrate their 50th anniversary and their spirit is just as alive today as when they started.

RAIVETH BANFIELD
Dancer and singer, Gen Verde
"For me it's a very enriching job. Because you think you are going there to sing and send a message, instead you are going to cities and places where you find people who have a desire to work for a better world, to live for the people who suffer the most."

Through their songs and choreography, they want young people from all over the world to see that there is room for hope and that everyone has a special talent to share with others, whether they know it or not.

Some of these encounters with the youth are more shocking than others, like this one Adriana García had with with a Muslim girl.

ADRIANA GARCIA
Gen Verde
"We are demanding from the youth because this is also human formation, not just values. You can see the change and how people feel when they say 'no one has seen me in this way.' We did the project in Britain last year, and a Muslim girl told us, 'I never thought I could go out on stage with the veil, it's the first time.' She participated with the other Christian children, even with someone who did not have a religious faith. What is the reaction? It's like: if you give them confidence, they'll respond a thousand fold."

They have scheduled tours in several countries this year, but there is one that makes them especially excited.

ADRIANA GARCIA
Gen Verde
"It will be a very intense year. We will also have shows in Italy and God willing, who knows... our dream is to be at World Youth Day in Panama. Things are moving, hopefully we will achieve this goal.
Do you have any contacts yet?
"Yes, but well, I want to be discreet."

There are still two years left until the next WYD, but there is still time for many surprises. Meanwhile, Gen Verde will continue to work and share the talent each member has from different parts of the world.



AQ/MB
-?
-Pr
Up:

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311