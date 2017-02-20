Pope meets with bishops from Chile during ad limina visit

One-by-one they each were able to greet Pope Francis. They brought gifts from each diocese and also expressed the affection from the whole country.





One-by-one they each were able to greet Pope Francis. They brought gifts from each diocese and also expressed the affection from the whole country.





"We bring you the affection of all the people and a gift."





They then chatted for about three hours in which they discussed varied topics such as the formation of seminarians, the challenges of young people or the problem of pederasty in the Church.





As a gift, the bishops gave the pope the prayer and icon that was put in all the parishes in the country during the Year of the Mercy.









