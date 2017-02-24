February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist
February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Order of Malta joins Stand Together project to aid persecuted Christians
The Order of Malta has joined the project "Stand Together" to help Christian minorities. It was announced by the person responsible for their humanitarian initiatives during this meeting held in the Spanish embassy to the Vatican.
DOMINIQUE DE LA ROCHEFOUCAULD-MONTBEL
Grand Hospitaller of the Order of Malta
"We are joining because I think we need to have a high level of solidarity. We have been involved in this region of the Middle East for many years now and we have seen the transformation due to conflicts, despair, hatred, and at the end there are a number of Christians that are leaving. Even if we can provide jobs, good education... now children are leaving.”
"Stand Together” unites aid organizations and media to spread the testimonies of persecuted Christians and show them that they are not alone.
DOMINIQUE DE LA ROCHEFOUCAULD-MONTBEL
Grand Hospitaller of the Order of Malta
"This is a wonderful way in joining other entities through as it was said through mass media, through websites, through Twitter, through Facebook. It channels quite a lot of events and it can pick up concern, it can inform, maybe in a less institutional way of the despair that we meet everyday in Middle East.”
The philosophy of the "Stand Together" project is that in order to help Christian minorities, you must first know their stories in person.
IGNACE YOUSSEF III YOUNAN
Syro-Catholic Patriarch of Antioch
"We are living a daily nightmare in which our survival is at stake. Before the invasion in 2003 it was said that there were more than a million Christians here. There are now no more than 250-300,000, and most are in Iraq."
Roberto Fontolan, from the International Center for Communion and Liberation, is one of the main promoters of "Stand Together." Other collaborators include Rome Reports, ISCOM and the Foundation for the Social Promotion of Culture.
ROBERTO FONTOLAN
International Center for Communion and Liberation
"We want everyone to know the great good that the presence of Christians in these regions marked by violence and tribulation is having; also the positive effects of religious freedom for the individual and society."
ANTONIO OLIVIÉ
CEO of Rome Reports
"It is important to convey what is happening in the Middle East and explain this persecution. To achieve this, to reach the people, we must guarantee a high level of quality."
"Stand Together" can be seen on this web page with additional profiles on Twitter and Facebook, which disseminates human stories about the great challenges faced by Christian minorities in the Middle East.
Order of Malta joins Stand Together project to aid persecuted Christians
