Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According to the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future".
Vatican university publishes modern manual for learning Latin

2017-02-26

Latin is not a thing of the past. Good examples of such are manuals like this, that are published to help understand the language that was once the main vehichle to transmit faith. 

FR. MIRAN SAJOVIC
"For the Church, Latin was, is, and will be important. The vulgar edition of the Bible, the homilies of so many Fathers of the Church, legislation, liturgy, song... for centuries this was all in Latin. Through this language the Church approached the great mystery that is God.”

Professor Miran Sajovic is an expert latinist and author of 'Evagrius Magister'. It is a manual to learn the Latin used in ecclesiastic documents.

He uses the same method that is used to study any other foreign language: vocabulary, grammar, and, above all, many textual comments to learn to the language of the Church Fathers, medieval theologians, and Vatican Legislation texts.

FR. MIRAN SAJOVIC
"We teach and study Latin from the beginning to today because this language has never stopped talking to us. FLASH. The reading of these texts in their original language, not in a translation, is another thing, and young people can see that men, so many centuries ago, had almost the same questions that we have now. This opens horizons that often, unfortunately, remain closed."

Latin continues to speak to Christians today through texts written in earliest centuries of Church history. It is not unusual, therefore, that even one of the pope's Twitter accounts is in Latin, and followed by more than 700,000 people.


JRB/JC
MG
- F
-PR
Up: JC



Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.

