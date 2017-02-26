Vatican university publishes modern manual for learning Latin

Latin is not a thing of the past. Good examples of such are manuals like this, that are published to help understand the language that was once the main vehichle to transmit faith.





FR. MIRAN SAJOVIC

"For the Church, Latin was, is, and will be important. The vulgar edition of the Bible, the homilies of so many Fathers of the Church, legislation, liturgy, song... for centuries this was all in Latin. Through this language the Church approached the great mystery that is God.”





Professor Miran Sajovic is an expert latinist and author of 'Evagrius Magister'. It is a manual to learn the Latin used in ecclesiastic documents.





He uses the same method that is used to study any other foreign language: vocabulary, grammar, and, above all, many textual comments to learn to the language of the Church Fathers, medieval theologians, and Vatican Legislation texts.





FR. MIRAN SAJOVIC

"We teach and study Latin from the beginning to today because this language has never stopped talking to us. FLASH. The reading of these texts in their original language, not in a translation, is another thing, and young people can see that men, so many centuries ago, had almost the same questions that we have now. This opens horizons that often, unfortunately, remain closed."





Latin continues to speak to Christians today through texts written in earliest centuries of Church history. It is not unusual, therefore, that even one of the pope's Twitter accounts is in Latin, and followed by more than 700,000 people.









