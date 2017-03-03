Pope's prayer intentions for March: Help Persecuted Christians

According to Open Doors, every month there are 772 violent acts committed against Christians, 322 Christians killed for their beliefs, and 214 churches and places of worship destroyed.





During the month of March, the pope has expressed his desire for the world to join him in praying for those Christians who are persecuted around the globe and are forced to leave their home and families to find safety.





With his question, "How many of you pray for persecuted Christians?” Pope Francis initiated a call to action to join him in prayer, especially during this month.









