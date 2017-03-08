Pope Francis' Lenten and Holy Week Schedule

Pope Francis always keeps to a tireless schedule, and the Easter season is no different. Beginning with his departure from Rome on the First Sunday of Lent for spiritual exercises, he will return to many more activities awaiting him. That same Sunday, he will visit a parish on the outskirts of Rome.





The Holy Father's first event upon his arrival back will be on March 17 , where he will preside over a penitential liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica.





On March 25, he will go on a pastoral visit to Milan . He will celebrate an outdoor Mass, as well as visit the recently confirmed youth, the Duomo, and a prison.





He begins the month of April with another pastoral visit to a northern Italian town, Carpi, on the second, to remember the victims of the 2012 earthquake.





At Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 9, the World Youth Day Cross will be handed over from Poland to Panama .





With the arrival of Holy Thursday on April 13 , he will celebrate morning chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica , and will then celebrate evening Mass with foot washing. The location is still unannounced.





On Good Friday , there will be an afternoon liturgy of the Lord's Passion in St. Peter's Basilica , completed with the Way of the Cross at 9:15 p.m. in the Colosseum.





At 8:30 p.m. the following night, he will celebrate Easter Vigil mass in the Basilica .





On Easter morning , Sunday, April 16, a public mass will be said in St. Peter's Square. Immediately after, the Holy Father will give his papal blessing, "urbi et orbi” (to the city and to the world).





The Easter season marks a very special time in the Catholic Church, as well as the city of Rome. The events of Pope Francis certainly guide the faithful in this time of penance and renewal.









