Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
All news  

Pope Francis' Lenten and Holy Week Schedule

2017-03-08

Pope Francis always keeps to a tireless schedule, and the Easter season is no different. Beginning with his departure from Rome on the First Sunday of Lent for spiritual exercises, he will return to many more activities awaiting him. That same Sunday, he will visit a parish on the outskirts of Rome.   

The Holy Father's first event upon his arrival back will be on March 17, where he will preside over a penitential liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica. 

On March 25, he will go on a pastoral visit to Milan. He will celebrate an outdoor Mass, as well as visit the recently confirmed youth, the Duomo, and a prison. 

He begins the month of April with another pastoral visit to a northern Italian town, Carpi, on the second, to remember the victims of the 2012 earthquake. 

At Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 9, the World Youth Day Cross will be handed over from Poland to Panama

With the arrival of Holy Thursday on April 13, he will celebrate morning chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, and will then celebrate evening Mass with foot washing. The location is still unannounced. 

On Good Friday, there will be an afternoon liturgy of the Lord's Passion in St. Peter's Basilica, completed with the Way of the Cross at 9:15 p.m. in the Colosseum. 

At 8:30 p.m. the following night, he will celebrate Easter Vigil mass in the Basilica

On Easter morning, Sunday, April 16, a public mass will be said in St. Peter's Square. Immediately after, the Holy Father will give his papal blessing, "urbi et orbi” (to the city and to the world). 

The Easter season marks a very special time in the Catholic Church, as well as the city of Rome. The events of Pope Francis certainly guide the faithful in this time of penance and renewal. 


JC
RR
-
-PR
-UP:

Jubilee Year of Mercy
