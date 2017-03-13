Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
All news  

The election of Pope Francis, the beginning of a pontificate full of surprises

2017-03-13

This intense smoke is four years old. It was 7:06 p.m. on March 13, 2013 when this white smoke announced that the Catholic Church had a new pope.

However, it was more than an hour later before his name was known. During that time, thousands of people tried to enter St. Peter's Square and reserve a space to greet the new pope at his first appearance.

At 8:12 p.m., Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announced the news.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, from then on known as Francis, went out to the balcony with a serene, but excited face.

"You know that it was the duty of the Conclave to give Rome a Bishop. It seems that my brother Cardinals have gone to the ends of the Earth to get one... but here we are...”

So, just as the conclave closed with the surprise of a lesser known candidate, thus began a pontificate of surprises, which is still changing the world.


JMB/MB
RR
FL
- PR
Up:AC

News :
