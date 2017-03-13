The election of Pope Francis, the beginning of a pontificate full of surprises

This intense smoke is four years old. It was 7:06 p.m. on March 13, 2013 when this white smoke announced that the Catholic Church had a new pope.





However, it was more than an hour later before his name was known. During that time, thousands of people tried to enter St. Peter's Square and reserve a space to greet the new pope at his first appearance.





At 8:12 p.m., Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announced the news.





Jorge Mario Bergoglio, from then on known as Francis, went out to the balcony with a serene, but excited face.





"You know that it was the duty of the Conclave to give Rome a Bishop. It seems that my brother Cardinals have gone to the ends of the Earth to get one... but here we are...”





So, just as the conclave closed with the surprise of a lesser known candidate, thus began a pontificate of surprises, which is still changing the world.









