Pope Francis warns in the Angelus: Prejudice distorts reality

After a tiring day trip to Milan on Saturday, the pope greeted 25,000 people from the window of the papal apartments in St. Peter's Square.





With his voice slightly affected by exhaustion, he warned against two dangers: the first one, prejudice.





"Prejudice distorts reality and fills us with aversion against those who judge without mercy and condemn without possibility of appeal. This is what we deal with daily."





The other danger against which he warned was that of false friendships and of seeking selfish relationships to satisfy personal interests.





"If we value men and things only based on the criterion of what is useful to us, like our pleasure, our prestige... these relationships and situations are not true."





At the end of the Angelus, the pope recalled a group of 115 martyrs from the Spanish Civil War who were beatified a day earlier. Among them was the first gypsy woman to be declared a martyr.









