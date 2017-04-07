"Come to WYD in Panama! It will not be the same as the others"

This is the joy of someone who is about to receive a very important gift, the Cross of WYD . This Palm Sunday in St. Peter's Square, the young people from Poland will pass it to the youth from Panama.





Angel will be one of those who will receive it, a symbolic gesture that St. John Paul II gave to the youth, and has been going around the world for over 30 years.





ANGEL MOSES POVEDA

"I feel very excited and very nervous at the same time, because the work that I have to do on Sunday is a great responsibility."





Angel says that he has trained to carry the cross to his country, but it is not so much about the muscles as it is the heart.





ANGEL MOSES POVEDA

"I exercise, but it is not like I have put too much training into carrying the cross. Also spiritually yes, a lot of reflection.”





Two hundred young people from Panama have traveled to the Eternal City for this special occasion with Pope Francis. The group comes from the parish of St. John the Apostle of Brisas del Golf.





YATSURY SÁEZ

"Being here for me is a privilege more than anything. It shows the true effort we've put forth. Not so much of the economic part, but of the effort we make everyday in our parishes to get here, and see this dream that I never personally thought could come true.”





There are still almost two years before Panama hosts this great event, but its young people are already enthusiastically preparing for it, and want their small country to be filled with other young people from around the world. That's why they are sending you this invitation.





YATSURY SÁEZ

"You are totally invited to a totally different experience. We Panamanians have a totally open heart to receive everyone. And though this is an experience that you can live everywhere, in Panama it will be much better."





The WYD of Panama will take place between January 22 and 27, and it is the first time in history that it will be held in Central America.









